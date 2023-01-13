Graypoint LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Graypoint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $308,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 22.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,242,304 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,276,000 after purchasing an additional 602,148 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 3,046,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $455,964,000 after buying an additional 456,341 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 4.0% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 2,399,872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,831,000 after acquiring an additional 91,256 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,393,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $309,957,000 after acquiring an additional 11,465 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% during the 2nd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 2,356,447 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,007,000 after purchasing an additional 292,698 shares during the period.

Shares of VOE opened at $142.40 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $138.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $134.92. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $119.81 and a fifty-two week high of $154.69.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

