Graypoint LLC Purchases 1,605 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Graypoint LLC grew its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 21.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,261 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,605 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the first quarter worth about $2,717,000. Markel Corp increased its position in shares of Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $213,144,000 after acquiring an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Visa during the first quarter worth about $2,323,000. Ergoteles LLC bought a new position in Visa during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $538,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in shares of Visa during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,496,000. 81.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 58,197 shares of Visa stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.47, for a total transaction of $3,635,566.59. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Up 0.7 %

Shares of V stock opened at $223.62 on Friday. Visa Inc. has a 1 year low of $174.60 and a 1 year high of $235.85. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $209.70 and a 200-day moving average price of $203.35. The company has a market cap of $421.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.99, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Visa (NYSE:V – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The business had revenue of $7.79 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Visa declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share buyback plan on Tuesday, October 25th that permits the company to buyback $12.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the credit-card processor to reacquire up to 3.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.75%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Visa from $270.00 to $260.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 13th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on Visa from $240.00 to $255.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Citigroup reduced their price target on Visa from $254.00 to $238.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Visa has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $251.37.

Visa Company Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

