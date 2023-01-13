Graypoint LLC Sells 429 Shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Graypoint LLC lowered its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 21.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,601 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 429 shares during the period. Graypoint LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 103.6% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,544,906 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,005,561,000 after purchasing an additional 2,312,118 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in General Dynamics by 4.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,430,036 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $537,646,000 after acquiring an additional 100,963 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in General Dynamics by 31.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,411,406 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $312,273,000 after acquiring an additional 337,999 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,288,469 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $310,753,000 after acquiring an additional 29,013 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,256,450 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $277,990,000 after purchasing an additional 16,871 shares during the last quarter. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on GD shares. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Wolfe Research started coverage on General Dynamics in a research note on Monday, October 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $265.00 target price for the company. Cowen raised their price target on General Dynamics to $260.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of General Dynamics from $256.00 to $249.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $270.00 to $275.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $273.91.

General Dynamics Price Performance

NYSE:GD opened at $247.70 on Friday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52 week low of $200.65 and a 52 week high of $256.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.34. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $248.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $235.33. The firm has a market cap of $68.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.16 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $9.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.93 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.62% and a return on equity of 18.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.07 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.16 earnings per share for the current year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. General Dynamics’s payout ratio is 41.97%.

General Dynamics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

Read More

