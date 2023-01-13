Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF) Upgraded to Reduce by Peel Hunt

Peel Hunt upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates (OTCMKTS:GPEAF – Get Rating) to a reduce rating in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Great Portland Estates from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Great Portland Estates from GBX 620 ($7.55) to GBX 600 ($7.31) in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered shares of Great Portland Estates from an overweight rating to an underweight rating and set a $520.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $560.00.

Get Great Portland Estates alerts:

Great Portland Estates Stock Performance

GPEAF opened at $5.78 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $6.24 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.12. Great Portland Estates has a fifty-two week low of $4.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.24.

Great Portland Estates Company Profile

We are a FTSE 250 property investment and development company owning £2.6 billion of real estate in central London. We proactively manage our portfolio, flexing our activities in tune with London's property cycle to deliver long-term out-performance. We create in-demand spaces that people want to be part of; helping our occupiers, local communities and the city to thrive.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Great Portland Estates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Portland Estates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.