Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP) Insider Clive Latcham Sells 5,600,000 Shares

Greatland Gold plc (LON:GGP – Get Rating) insider Clive Latcham sold 5,600,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 8 ($0.10), for a total transaction of £448,000 ($545,808.97).

GGP stock opened at GBX 8.55 ($0.10) on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of £428.86 million and a PE ratio of -42.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is GBX 7.86 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 8.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 757.67, a current ratio of 4.37 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Greatland Gold plc has a 1 year low of GBX 7 ($0.09) and a 1 year high of GBX 17.20 ($0.21).

Separately, Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 18 ($0.22) price objective on shares of Greatland Gold in a research report on Monday, October 31st.

Greatland Gold plc engages in the exploration and development of precious and base metals in the United Kingdom and Australia. It explores for gold, copper, cobalt, and nickel deposits. The company's flagship asset is the Havieron deposit in the Paterson region of Western Australia. Greatland Gold plc was incorporated in 2005 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

