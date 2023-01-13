Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $24.09

Shares of Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $24.09 and traded as high as $27.28. Green Brick Partners shares last traded at $27.21, with a volume of 256,117 shares changing hands.

Several research firms recently commented on GRBK. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. B. Riley decreased their price objective on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Green Brick Partners from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $19.50 to $26.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.17.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.22 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 6.10 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 1.50.

Green Brick Partners ( NASDAQ:GRBK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.24. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 16.85% and a return on equity of 33.18%. The company had revenue of $407.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $395.78 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Green Brick Partners, Inc. will post 6.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the third quarter valued at about $46,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Green Brick Partners during the first quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Green Brick Partners by 1,175.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 2,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 2,656 shares during the last quarter. 88.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

