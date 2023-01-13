Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN) Shares Up 16.3%

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) (CVE:GRN – Get Rating) shares shot up 16.3% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$2.80 and last traded at C$2.78. 3,044,708 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 81% from the average session volume of 1,677,592 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.39.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on GRN. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$1.40 to C$1.30 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. TD Securities downgraded Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from a “speculative buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the company from C$1.30 to C$0.75 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) from C$2.25 to C$1.75 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th.

Get Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) alerts:

Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Trading Up 16.3 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$2.78 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$2.78. The stock has a market capitalization of C$368.17 million and a P/E ratio of -102.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.74.

About Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V)

Greenlane Renewables Inc provides biogas upgrading systems worldwide. The company's systems remove impurities and separate carbon dioxide from biomethane in the raw biogas created from anaerobic decomposition of organic waste at landfills, wastewater treatment plants, and farms and food waste facilities for injection into the natural gas grid or for direct use as vehicle fuel.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenlane Renewables Inc. (GRN.V) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.