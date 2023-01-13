Grin (GRIN) Price Reaches $0.0878 on Exchanges

Grin (GRIN) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Grin coin can now be bought for about $0.0878 or 0.00000466 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Grin has traded 1.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Grin has a market capitalization of $8.63 million and approximately $948,014.48 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Grin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18,842.99 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0802 or 0.00000425 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $85.29 or 0.00452595 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018327 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.35 or 0.00877430 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $21.24 or 0.00112711 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.68 or 0.00635055 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00001594 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005298 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.34 or 0.00224653 BTC.

Grin Profile

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. Grin’s official message board is forum.grin.mw. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Grin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Grin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.