Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $32.33

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.33, but opened at $33.51. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 100 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.38.

Grupo Simec ( NYSE:SIM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $664.10 million for the quarter. Grupo Simec had a return on equity of 21.86% and a net margin of 17.56%.

Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.

