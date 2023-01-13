Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Shares Gap Up to $32.33

Grupo Simec, S.A.B. de C.V. (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $32.33, but opened at $33.51. Grupo Simec shares last traded at $33.51, with a volume of 100 shares.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Separately, StockNews.com cut Grupo Simec from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th.
Grupo Simec Stock Up 3.6 %
The firm has a 50 day moving average of $30.78 and a 200 day moving average of $30.23. The firm has a market cap of $5.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 0.38.
Grupo Simec Company Profile
Grupo Simec, SAB. de C.V. manufactures, processes, and distributes special bar quality (SBQ) steel and steel alloys products in Mexico, the United States, Brazil, Canada, Latin America, and internationally. The company produces I-beams, channels, structural and commercial angles, hot rolled bars, flat bars, rebars, cold finished bars, electro-welded wire mesh and mesh panels, and wire rods, as well as semi-finished tube rounds and other semi-finished trade products.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Grupo Simec (SIM)
- JPMorgan Chase Falls As Banks Brace For Recession
- Why is the Bed Bath & Beyond Stock Price up 261%?
- Roku Stock Price is Trending, Here’s Why
- Carvana Stock Rally, Here’sWhat You Need to Know
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
Receive News & Ratings for Grupo Simec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Grupo Simec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.