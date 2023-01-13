GSK (NYSE:GSK) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GSK (NYSE:GSK – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

GSK has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of GSK from GBX 1,650 ($20.10) to GBX 1,535 ($18.70) in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of GSK from an underperform rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, September 15th. TheStreet raised shares of GSK from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Friday, December 30th. AlphaValue raised shares of GSK to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of GSK from GBX 1,975 ($24.06) to GBX 1,550 ($18.88) in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GSK has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $1,583.57.

NYSE GSK opened at $35.15 on Tuesday. GSK has a 1 year low of $28.47 and a 1 year high of $46.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market cap of $71.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.31, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $34.51 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.01.

GSK ( NYSE:GSK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The pharmaceutical company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. GSK had a net margin of 37.88% and a return on equity of 32.18%. The firm had revenue of $9.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.75 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that GSK will post 3.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 18th were issued a dividend of $0.3695 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 17th. GSK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.20%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Castle Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in GSK during the second quarter valued at about $28,000. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 119.8% during the second quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 734 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC bought a new stake in shares of GSK during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of GSK by 61.3% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 968 shares of the pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 368 shares during the period. 13.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GSK plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the creation, discovery, development, manufacture, and marketing of pharmaceutical products, vaccines, over-the-counter medicines, and health-related consumer products in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceuticals, Pharmaceuticals R&D, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare.

