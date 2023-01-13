GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO) Shares Sold by Investment House LLC

Investment House LLC lessened its position in shares of GXO Logistics, Inc. (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,980 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,260 shares during the period. Investment House LLC’s holdings in GXO Logistics were worth $210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pendal Group Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after buying an additional 2,856,645 shares in the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at $71,087,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of GXO Logistics in the 2nd quarter valued at $15,374,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 18,283.5% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 314,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,033,000 after buying an additional 313,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 300.0% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 356,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,437,000 after buying an additional 267,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on GXO. BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, GXO Logistics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.44.

Insider Buying and Selling

GXO Logistics Price Performance

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 25th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics stock opened at $51.88 on Friday. GXO Logistics, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.10 and a 12-month high of $91.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $43.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. Equities analysts predict that GXO Logistics, Inc. will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

