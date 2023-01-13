GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Price Target Raised to $74.00 at Loop Capital

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its target price raised by stock analysts at Loop Capital from $67.00 to $74.00 in a report released on Friday, The Fly reports. Loop Capital’s price target indicates a potential upside of 42.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $68.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of GXO Logistics in a research note on Monday, October 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $70.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of GXO Logistics from $67.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.19.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:GXO opened at $51.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics has a fifty-two week low of $32.10 and a fifty-two week high of $91.89. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $42.45. The company has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a PE ratio of 29.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54.

Insider Transactions at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 12.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 EPS for the current year.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 11.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 25.6% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 16,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,208,000 after purchasing an additional 3,457 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 175.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 24,502 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 15,615 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 36,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its stake in shares of GXO Logistics by 44.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 5,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after purchasing an additional 1,849 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lord Abbett & CO. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of GXO Logistics by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 169,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,069,000 after buying an additional 4,084 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.47% of the company’s stock.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Stories

