GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) PT Raised to $63.00

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by equities researchers at Credit Suisse Group from $57.00 to $63.00 in a report released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective points to a potential upside of 18.58% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on GXO. Susquehanna cut their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their price objective on GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on GXO Logistics in a report on Thursday, December 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on GXO Logistics from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.50.

GXO Logistics Price Performance

Shares of GXO stock traded up $1.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.13. 18,861 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,089,187. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $6.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $43.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $42.45. GXO Logistics has a twelve month low of $32.10 and a twelve month high of $91.89.

Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics

GXO Logistics ( NYSE:GXO Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.05. GXO Logistics had a return on equity of 12.90% and a net margin of 2.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.29 billion. As a group, equities research analysts expect that GXO Logistics will post 2.75 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, with a total value of $183,530.78. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,001,030.73. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of GXO Logistics

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Pendal Group Ltd increased its position in GXO Logistics by 87.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 6,105,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 2,856,645 shares during the last quarter. Mar Vista Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of GXO Logistics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $71,087,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in GXO Logistics by 8.8% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,796,129 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,512,000 after buying an additional 870,382 shares during the last quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. raised its position in GXO Logistics by 6,630.8% during the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 415,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,551,000 after acquiring an additional 408,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its position in GXO Logistics by 8.3% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 4,912,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,219,000 after acquiring an additional 374,743 shares in the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GXO Logistics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

Featured Articles

