GYL Financial Synergies LLC Acquires 100 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,610 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $548,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IBM. BCR Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Gleason Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Business Machines during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in International Business Machines in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Win Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in International Business Machines by 52.3% in the second quarter. Win Advisors Inc. now owns 236 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of International Business Machines in the third quarter worth $36,000. 55.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

IBM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $158.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $112.00 to $111.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut shares of International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 21st. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of International Business Machines from $155.00 to $145.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $139.33.

Insider Activity

International Business Machines Stock Performance

In other news, VP Bene Robert F. Del sold 3,000 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.36, for a total value of $445,080.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 14,553 shares in the company, valued at $2,159,083.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

IBM traded down $0.42 on Friday, reaching $145.13. The stock had a trading volume of 28,671 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,221,521. International Business Machines Co. has a 12-month low of $115.54 and a 12-month high of $153.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $144.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $135.45. The company has a market cap of $131.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 106.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.89.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 19th. The technology company reported $1.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.03. International Business Machines had a net margin of 2.08% and a return on equity of 41.50%. The business had revenue of $14.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.55 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.52 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that International Business Machines Co. will post 9.12 earnings per share for the current year.

International Business Machines Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 10th were given a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 481.76%.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through four business segments: Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing. The Software segment offers hybrid cloud platform and software solutions, such as Red Hat, an enterprise open-source solutions; software for business automation, AIOps and management, integration, and application servers; data and artificial intelligence solutions; and security software and services for threat, data, and identity.

