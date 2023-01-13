GYL Financial Synergies LLC Buys 200 Shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,562 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $489,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 19.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,030,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,157,107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,470,829 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,282,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $739,221,000 after buying an additional 484,517 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 10.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,201,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,728,000 after buying an additional 293,865 shares in the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 2,480,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,925,000 after buying an additional 138,877 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,168,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,160,000 after buying an additional 47,209 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Select Dividend ETF alerts:

iShares Select Dividend ETF Trading Down 0.5 %

DVY traded down $0.62 during trading on Friday, reaching $124.48. 1,005 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 650,019. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $122.01 and a 200 day simple moving average of $119.36.

iShares Select Dividend ETF Company Profile

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

Featured Stories

