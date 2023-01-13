GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $1.20 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 16.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,948 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Smith Salley & Associates grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 67,610 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,787,000 after acquiring an additional 2,059 shares during the last quarter. West Coast Financial LLC grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 34.5% during the 3rd quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 12,316 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $690,000 after acquiring an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $183,000. Capital Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,594,000. Finally, Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $407,000 after acquiring an additional 315 shares during the last quarter. 80.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Stock Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA EFA traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $70.27. 633,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,869,898. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $54.61 and a one year high of $79.94. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $65.96 and a 200-day moving average of $62.86.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

