GYL Financial Synergies LLC Has $4.81 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,923 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 196 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF comprises about 1.3% of GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest position. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $4,807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 5.1% during the third quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 87,309 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,143,000 after buying an additional 4,226 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 13.0% during the third quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 22,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,997,000 after buying an additional 2,625 shares during the period. Smith Salley & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the third quarter worth $447,000. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Benchmark Financial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,350,000 after buying an additional 684 shares during the period. Finally, Clear Investment Research LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF by 4.4% during the third quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 18,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,081,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the period.
Shares of IJH traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.82. 24,401 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,878. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.39 and a fifty-two week high of $281.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $247.32 and a 200-day moving average of $241.65.
Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).
