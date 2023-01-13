GYL Financial Synergies LLC Makes New $335,000 Investment in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWL. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the first quarter worth about $212,000. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 159.3% during the first quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 7,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 4,767 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 19.7% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 8,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $939,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433 shares during the last quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $320,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 234.1% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 39,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 27,462 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IWL traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $92.95. 458 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 115,794. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $92.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $92.46. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a 1 year low of $82.54 and a 1 year high of $113.51.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

