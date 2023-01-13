GYL Financial Synergies LLC Sells 817 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

GYL Financial Synergies LLC lessened its position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,554 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 817 shares during the period. GYL Financial Synergies LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $280,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Comcast during the third quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in Comcast by 31.9% during the second quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,133 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Comcast by 91.2% during the third quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares during the period. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Comcast during the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on CMCSA shares. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Comcast from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Daiwa Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Comcast to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Pivotal Research cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $47.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen cut their target price on shares of Comcast from $51.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Comcast from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $30.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $45.27.

Comcast Stock Up 0.2 %

NASDAQ CMCSA traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $38.75. 238,579 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,658,668. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.09 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Comcast Co. has a 12-month low of $28.39 and a 12-month high of $52.10. The firm has a market cap of $167.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 1.00.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The cable giant reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.07. Comcast had a net margin of 4.46% and a return on equity of 17.61%. The firm had revenue of $29.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.68 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Comcast Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 4th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.79%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 3rd. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 93.91%.

About Comcast



Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

