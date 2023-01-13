Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE) Shares Sold by Keene & Associates Inc.

Keene & Associates Inc. reduced its stake in Haemonetics Co. (NYSE:HAE – Get Rating) by 15.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,174 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,899 shares during the quarter. Keene & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Haemonetics were worth $753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HAE. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in Haemonetics by 166.1% during the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,452,006 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $344,676,000 after buying an additional 3,402,873 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its stake in Haemonetics by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,165,363 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $389,776,000 after buying an additional 1,091,484 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Haemonetics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,652,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Haemonetics by 808.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 377,252 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $24,589,000 after buying an additional 335,736 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in shares of Haemonetics by 224.8% in the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 462,586 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $29,245,000 after purchasing an additional 320,184 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:HAE traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $85.33. 734 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 520,368. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $80.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.84. Haemonetics Co. has a 1 year low of $43.50 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The company has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a PE ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 0.39.

Haemonetics ( NYSE:HAE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $297.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $273.92 million. Haemonetics had a net margin of 7.94% and a return on equity of 20.05%. Sell-side analysts expect that Haemonetics Co. will post 2.86 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on HAE shares. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $88.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 6th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Haemonetics from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Haemonetics from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Haemonetics Corporation, a healthcare company, provides medical products and solutions. It operates through three segments: Plasma, Blood Center, and Hospital. The company offers automated plasma collection devices, related disposables, and software, including NexSys PCS and PCS2 plasmapheresis equipment and related disposables and intravenous solutions, as well as integrated information technology platforms for plasma customers to manage their donors, operations, and supply chain; and NexLynk DMS donor management system.

