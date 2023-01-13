Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Halozyme Therapeutics (NASDAQ:HALO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $2.50-$2.65 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.90. The company issued revenue guidance of $815.00 million-$845.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $892.47 million. Halozyme Therapeutics also updated its FY23 guidance to $2.50-2.65 EPS.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on HALO shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a hold rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $55.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, December 8th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $60.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Halozyme Therapeutics from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $59.63.

Get Halozyme Therapeutics alerts:

Halozyme Therapeutics Price Performance

Shares of HALO stock opened at $50.68 on Friday. Halozyme Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $31.36 and a 1 year high of $59.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $55.08 and its 200-day moving average is $48.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 5.97, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.37.

Insider Buying and Selling at Halozyme Therapeutics

Halozyme Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:HALO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $208.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $187.87 million. Halozyme Therapeutics had a net margin of 36.37% and a return on equity of 134.71%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Halozyme Therapeutics will post 2.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $217,661.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Halozyme Therapeutics news, CEO Helen Torley sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.15, for a total value of $521,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 587,177 shares in the company, valued at $30,621,280.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Nicole Labrosse sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.81, for a total transaction of $269,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $217,661.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 65,000 shares of company stock valued at $3,637,650. Corporate insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Halozyme Therapeutics

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Halozyme Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth about $156,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 15.6% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,902 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $208,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC bought a new position in Halozyme Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $246,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Halozyme Therapeutics by 7.3% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 11,952 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $477,000 after acquiring an additional 812 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.32% of the company’s stock.

Halozyme Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Halozyme Therapeutics, Inc operates as a biopharma technology platform company in the United States, Switzerland, Ireland, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company's products are based on the ENHANZE drug delivery technology, a patented recombinant human hyaluronidase enzyme (rHuPH20) that enables the subcutaneous delivery of injectable biologics, such as monoclonal antibodies and other therapeutic molecules, as well as small molecules and fluids.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halozyme Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.