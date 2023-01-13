Harbor Advisory Corp MA Has $4.41 Million Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Harbor Advisory Corp MA raised its holdings in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 100,762 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 5,284 shares during the period. Pfizer accounts for about 2.0% of Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Harbor Advisory Corp MA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $4,409,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Hamilton Point Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,279 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the last quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Piscataqua Savings Bank now owns 25,820 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Stockton lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Stockton now owns 6,129 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Elite Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,773 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. LifeSteps Financial Inc. now owns 8,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $429,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

PFE has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Pfizer from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.15.

Pfizer Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of Pfizer stock opened at $47.71 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.44 and a 1 year high of $56.75. The firm has a market cap of $267.81 billion, a PE ratio of 9.18, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.47.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.04 billion. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.44%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s payout ratio is presently 30.77%.

Pfizer Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Further Reading

