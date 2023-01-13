Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY) Forecasted to Post FY2023 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share

Hargreaves Lansdown plc (OTCMKTS:HRGLY – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown in a research note issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Roberts now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $1.29. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Hargreaves Lansdown’s current full-year earnings is $1.24 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hargreaves Lansdown’s FY2024 earnings at $1.46 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on HRGLY. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Berenberg Bank lowered their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 1,000 ($12.18) to GBX 925 ($11.27) in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from GBX 770 ($9.38) to GBX 780 ($9.50) in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of Hargreaves Lansdown from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Hargreaves Lansdown currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1,243.17.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HRGLY opened at $21.70 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $20.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.24. Hargreaves Lansdown has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $39.52.

Hargreaves Lansdown plc provides investment services for individuals and corporates in the United Kingdom and Poland. The company offers stocks and shares individual savings accounts (ISAs), fund and share accounts, and junior and lifetime ISAs. It also provides pension services, including self-invested personal pensions (SIPP), junior SIPPs, annuities, and drawdown; share dealing services; and fund dealing services.

