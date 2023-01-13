Harvest Finance (FARM) 1-Day Volume Tops $1.03 Million

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 13th. Over the last week, Harvest Finance has traded up 11.9% against the US dollar. One Harvest Finance token can currently be purchased for approximately $33.81 or 0.00174153 BTC on exchanges. Harvest Finance has a total market cap of $23.03 million and $1.03 million worth of Harvest Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day.

About Harvest Finance

Harvest Finance launched on July 1st, 2020. Harvest Finance’s total supply is 700,442 tokens and its circulating supply is 681,175 tokens. Harvest Finance’s official message board is medium.com/harvest-finance. Harvest Finance’s official website is harvest.finance. Harvest Finance’s official Twitter account is @harvest_finance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Harvest Finance

According to CryptoCompare, “Harvest automatically farms the highest yield available from the newest DeFi protocols, and optimizes the yields that are received using the latest farming techniques.FARM is a cashflow token for Harvest, one of the largest autonomous hedge funds.”

