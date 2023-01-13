Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. Plans Dividend of $3.75 (OTC:HRST)

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. (OTC:HRST – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Friday, January 13th, investing.com reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 3.75 per share on Tuesday, January 17th. This represents a dividend yield of 155.46%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 18th.

Harvest Oil & Gas Price Performance

Shares of HRST stock opened at $5.95 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $5.83 and its 200-day moving average is $5.57. Harvest Oil & Gas has a 52-week low of $4.09 and a 52-week high of $6.30.

Harvest Oil & Gas Company Profile

Harvest Oil & Gas Corp., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the development and production of oil and natural gas properties in the United States. Harvest Oil & Gas Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

