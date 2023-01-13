HC Wainwright Cuts Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI) Price Target to $16.00

Karyopharm Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KPTI – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by HC Wainwright from $18.00 to $16.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised Karyopharm Therapeutics from a sector perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $7.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com cut Karyopharm Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 30th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Karyopharm Therapeutics from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $9.75.

Shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics stock opened at $3.05 on Tuesday. Karyopharm Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $2.45 and a 1 year high of $14.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $4.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.68. The company has a market capitalization of $247.52 million, a P/E ratio of -2.68 and a beta of 0.04.

Karyopharm Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:KPTI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $36.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.82 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Karyopharm Therapeutics will post -1.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its position in Karyopharm Therapeutics by 60.4% during the second quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 36,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,000 after purchasing an additional 13,728 shares during the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 5.3% in the first quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 1,344,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,912,000 after buying an additional 68,295 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 439.4% in the first quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 83,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $612,000 after buying an additional 67,675 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 15.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 13,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 1,884 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Karyopharm Therapeutics by 3,215.0% in the second quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 645,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,913,000 after buying an additional 626,498 shares during the last quarter. 96.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc, a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds function by binding with and inhibiting the nuclear export protein XPO1.

