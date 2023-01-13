HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA) PT Raised to $296.00 at UBS Group

HCA Healthcare (NYSE:HCA – Get Rating) had its target price upped by research analysts at UBS Group from $237.00 to $296.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 16.01% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other research analysts also recently commented on HCA. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HCA Healthcare from $217.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on HCA Healthcare to $240.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on shares of HCA Healthcare from $238.00 to $286.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on HCA Healthcare from $242.00 to $265.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.50.

HCA stock opened at $255.15 on Friday. HCA Healthcare has a twelve month low of $164.47 and a twelve month high of $279.02. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $236.83 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $212.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $72.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.65.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 21st. The company reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.89 by $0.04. HCA Healthcare had a negative return on equity of 118,372.40% and a net margin of 8.99%. The business had revenue of $14.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that HCA Healthcare will post 16.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 40,652 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,048,322.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Charles J. Hall sold 9,838 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.50, for a total transaction of $2,198,793.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,883 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $44,673,850.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Phillip G. Billington sold 8,332 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.58, for a total transaction of $1,854,536.56. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,652 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,048,322.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 30,170 shares of company stock worth $6,700,630. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HCA. Truist Financial Corp raised its holdings in HCA Healthcare by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 633,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,430,000 after purchasing an additional 22,079 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its stake in HCA Healthcare by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 36,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,791,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the period. M&G Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in HCA Healthcare by 934.4% during the second quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,465,000 after acquiring an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in shares of HCA Healthcare by 12.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in HCA Healthcare by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 1,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after buying an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.60% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides health care services company in the United States. The company operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

