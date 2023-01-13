Head to Head Analysis: Invesco (NYSE:IVZ) vs. Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU)

Sculptor Capital Management (NYSE:SCU – Get Rating) and Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, profitability, earnings, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk and valuation.

Dividends

Sculptor Capital Management pays an annual dividend of $0.04 per share and has a dividend yield of 0.5%. Invesco pays an annual dividend of $0.75 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.8%. Sculptor Capital Management pays out -1.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Invesco pays out 37.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Invesco has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years. Invesco is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Sculptor Capital Management and Invesco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Sculptor Capital Management 0 0 2 0 3.00 Invesco 1 8 2 0 2.09

Valuation & Earnings

Sculptor Capital Management currently has a consensus target price of $22.25, suggesting a potential upside of 153.42%. Invesco has a consensus target price of $19.62, suggesting a potential upside of 0.23%. Given Sculptor Capital Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts plainly believe Sculptor Capital Management is more favorable than Invesco.

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Invesco’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Sculptor Capital Management $626.07 million 0.88 $17.32 million ($2.84) -3.09 Invesco $6.89 billion 1.29 $1.63 billion $2.00 9.79

Invesco has higher revenue and earnings than Sculptor Capital Management. Sculptor Capital Management is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Invesco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

17.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 69.4% of Invesco shares are owned by institutional investors. 27.2% of Sculptor Capital Management shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 1.9% of Invesco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Sculptor Capital Management and Invesco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Sculptor Capital Management 1.16% 1.44% 0.34% Invesco 18.21% 10.39% 3.97%

Volatility and Risk

Sculptor Capital Management has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Invesco has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Invesco beats Sculptor Capital Management on 11 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Sculptor Capital Management

Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm provides investment advisory services to its clients. It primarily caters to institutional investors, which include pension funds, fund-of-funds, foundations and endowments, corporations and other institutions, private banks and family offices. The firm also manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and real estate separate accounts. It also manages commingled funds and specialized products. The firm invests in equity, fixed income and real estate markets across the world. It employs quantitative and qualitative analysis to make its investments through a combination of fundamental bottom-up research, a high degree of flexibility, and integrated risk management. For its multi-strategy portfolios, the firm employs strategies like convertible and derivative arbitrage, corporate credit, long/short equity special situations, buyout investments, merger arbitrage, private investments, and structured credit. It also invests in real estate and traditional real estate assets including multifamily, office, hotel and retail, loans, portfolio acquisitions, loan pools, operating companies, structured debt products, public securities, and non-traditional real estate assets including gaming, distressed land and residential, cell towers, parking, golf, debt and senior housing. For private equity investments, it considers investments in a variety of special situations that seek to realize value through strategic sales or initial public offerings. The firm was previously known as Och-Ziff Capital Management Group Inc. Sculptor Capital Management, Inc. was founded in 1994 and is based New York, New York.

About Invesco

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also launches equity, fixed income, commodity, multi-asset, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It launches equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and balanced exchange-traded funds. The firm also launches and manages private funds. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. The firm also invests in alternative markets, such as commodities and currencies. For the equity portion of its portfolio, it invests in growth and value stocks of large-cap, mid-cap, and small-cap companies. For the fixed income portion of its portfolio, the firm invests in convertibles, government bonds, municipal bonds, treasury securities, and cash. It also invests in short term and intermediate term bonds, investment grade and high yield bonds, taxable and tax-free bonds, senior secured loans, and structured securities such as asset-backed securities, mortgage-backed securities, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. The firm employs absolute return, global macro, and long/short strategies. It employs quantitative analysis to make its investments. The firm was formerly known as Invesco Plc, AMVESCAP plc, Amvesco plc, Invesco PLC, Invesco MIM, and H. Lotery & Co. Ltd. Invesco Ltd. was founded in 1935 and is based in Atlanta, Georgia with an additional office in Hamilton, Bermuda.

