Head-To-Head Survey: Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA) versus Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR)

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) and Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, valuation, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings, dividends and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and recommmendations for Pegasystems and Cipher Mining, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pegasystems 1 8 0 0 1.89 Cipher Mining 0 1 0 0 2.00

Pegasystems currently has a consensus target price of $56.90, suggesting a potential upside of 62.85%. Cipher Mining has a consensus target price of $1.50, suggesting a potential upside of 30.43%. Given Pegasystems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Pegasystems is more favorable than Cipher Mining.

Risk & Volatility

Profitability

Pegasystems has a beta of 1.01, meaning that its share price is 1% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Cipher Mining has a beta of 1.32, meaning that its share price is 32% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pegasystems and Cipher Mining’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pegasystems -33.73% -43.51% -8.00% Cipher Mining N/A -40.32% -38.41%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Pegasystems and Cipher Mining’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pegasystems $1.21 billion 2.37 -$63.04 million ($5.10) -6.85 Cipher Mining N/A N/A -$72.16 million N/A N/A

Pegasystems has higher revenue and earnings than Cipher Mining.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

48.2% of Pegasystems shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by institutional investors. 50.5% of Pegasystems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 1.8% of Cipher Mining shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Pegasystems beats Cipher Mining on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pegasystems

Pegasystems Inc. develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software applications in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It provides Pega Platform, an application development product for clients; and Pega Infinity, a software platform that unifies customer engagement and digital process automation. The company also offers customer engagement applications, including Pega Customer Decision Hub that enable enterprises to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Sales Automation to automate and manage the sales process; and Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity. In addition, it provides intelligent automation software; Pega Cloud that allows clients to develop, test, and deploy applications and the Pega Platform using an Internet-based infrastructure; Pega Academy, which offers instructor-led and online training to its employees, clients, and partners; and guidance, implementation, and technical support services. The company primarily markets its software and services to financial services, life sciences, healthcare, communications and media, government, insurance, manufacturing and high tech, and consumer services markets through a direct sales force, as well as partnerships with technology providers and application developers. Pegasystems Inc. was incorporated in 1983 and is headquartered in Cambridge, Massachusetts.

About Cipher Mining

Cipher Mining Inc., a technology company, operates in the bitcoin mining ecosystem in the United States. It engages in developing and growing a cryptocurrency mining business that specializes in bitcoin. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

