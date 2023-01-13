Hedera (HBAR) Hits One Day Trading Volume of $37.74 Million

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. One Hedera coin can now be purchased for about $0.0474 or 0.00000251 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Hedera has traded up 24.1% against the dollar. Hedera has a total market capitalization of $1.19 billion and $37.74 million worth of Hedera was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.43 or 0.00081747 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00064579 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000353 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.83 or 0.00009694 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00001124 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00023597 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000880 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.76 or 0.00004027 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000209 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0217 or 0.00000115 BTC.

About Hedera

Hedera uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Hedera’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,202,314,734 coins. Hedera’s official Twitter account is @hedera and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hedera’s official website is www.hedera.com. The Reddit community for Hedera is https://reddit.com/r/hedera and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Hedera’s official message board is hedera.com/blog.

Hedera Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hedera (HBAR) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2017. Hedera has a current supply of 50,000,000,000 with 25,202,289,734.0512 in circulation. The last known price of Hedera is 0.04695121 USD and is up 6.46 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 120 active market(s) with $29,422,536.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.hedera.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hedera directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hedera should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hedera using one of the exchanges listed above.

