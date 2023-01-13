HEICO (NYSE:HEI) PT Raised to $169.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target boosted by Truist Financial from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Wolfe Research began coverage on HEICO in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued a peer perform rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded HEICO from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $180.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, September 19th. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and cut their price objective for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com cut HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. They set an outperform rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $171.88.

Get HEICO alerts:

HEICO Price Performance

NYSE:HEI opened at $163.65 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The company has a market capitalization of $22.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.14. HEICO has a 52 week low of $126.95 and a 52 week high of $165.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $157.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $152.36.

HEICO Increases Dividend

Insider Transactions at HEICO

The firm also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 5th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. This represents a dividend yield of 0.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.84%.

In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total transaction of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Frank J. Schwitter sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.50, for a total value of $35,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $71,100. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635. 8.27% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of HEICO

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 318,634 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $48,955,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares during the last quarter. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,479,000. Bridgefront Capital LLC purchased a new stake in HEICO during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $359,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 68.4% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,479 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,632 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management LLC raised its stake in HEICO by 2,002.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 155,033 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $22,322,000 after acquiring an additional 147,660 shares during the last quarter. 27.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About HEICO

(Get Rating)

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HEICO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HEICO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.