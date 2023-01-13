Hemington Wealth Management Has $730,000 Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Hemington Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH – Get Rating) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,446 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Hemington Wealth Management’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC bought a new position in UnitedHealth Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 8.9% in the first quarter. McGowan Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 744 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 31.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 250,196 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $127,592,000 after acquiring an additional 60,300 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 10.8% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 463 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Western Trust Bank bought a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the first quarter worth about $875,000. 86.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UnitedHealth Group Stock Up 0.5 %

UnitedHealth Group stock opened at $495.67 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $463.13 billion, a PE ratio of 24.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.35 and a beta of 0.73. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a twelve month low of $445.73 and a twelve month high of $558.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The company has a 50 day moving average of $525.87 and a 200-day moving average of $525.43.

UnitedHealth Group Dividend Announcement

UnitedHealth Group ( NYSE:UNH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $5.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.45 by $0.34. UnitedHealth Group had a net margin of 6.17% and a return on equity of 26.59%. The company had revenue of $80.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.52 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 22.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, December 5th were issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 2nd. UnitedHealth Group’s payout ratio is 32.32%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Erin Mcsweeney sold 616 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $535.00, for a total transaction of $329,560.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 8,463 shares in the company, valued at $4,527,705. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $590.00 to $610.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 7th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $587.00 target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $588.00 to $592.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Raymond James downgraded shares of UnitedHealth Group from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $615.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $569.00 to $615.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, UnitedHealth Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $599.56.

UnitedHealth Group Company Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, Optum Health, Optum Insight, and Optum Rx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health care coverage and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, children's health insurance and health care programs; health and dental benefits; and hospital and clinical services.

