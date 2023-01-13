Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3) PT Set at €62.00 by UBS Group

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (FRA:HEN3 – Get Rating) has been assigned a €62.00 ($66.67) target price by equities researchers at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. UBS Group’s price target indicates a potential downside of 4.02% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on HEN3. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €65.00 ($69.89) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a report on Monday, December 5th. Barclays set a €61.00 ($65.59) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday. Berenberg Bank set a €49.00 ($52.69) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($75.27) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €62.00 ($66.67) price target on shares of Henkel AG & Co. KGaA in a research note on Monday, November 14th.

Shares of FRA HEN3 traded down €0.44 ($0.47) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting €64.60 ($69.46). The stock had a trading volume of 585,735 shares. The company has a 50 day moving average of €66.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of €63.89. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a twelve month low of €103.00 ($110.75) and a twelve month high of €129.65 ($139.41).

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals; electronics and industrials; and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

