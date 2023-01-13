Hersha Hospitality Trust Expected to Earn FY2022 Earnings of $1.01 Per Share (NYSE:HT)

Hersha Hospitality Trust (NYSE:HT – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their FY2022 earnings estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report issued on Monday, January 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Katz now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $1.01 per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of $1.10. The consensus estimate for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s current full-year earnings is $1.04 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Hersha Hospitality Trust’s Q4 2022 earnings at $0.25 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $1.24 EPS.

HT has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. B. Riley reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust from $11.50 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hersha Hospitality Trust presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $11.64.

Shares of Hersha Hospitality Trust stock opened at $8.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $346.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 2.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.16 and its 200 day moving average is $9.41. Hersha Hospitality Trust has a twelve month low of $7.46 and a twelve month high of $12.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 25.14%. This is a boost from Hersha Hospitality Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Hersha Hospitality Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 3.3% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,708,933 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $45,556,000 after acquiring an additional 183,089 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 4.5% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,823,991 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,536,000 after acquiring an additional 122,345 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,698,461 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $13,639,000 after acquiring an additional 17,776 shares in the last quarter. LSV Asset Management lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 2.6% during the first quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 787,202 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,148,000 after purchasing an additional 19,638 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Hersha Hospitality Trust by 1.6% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 671,347 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,097,000 after purchasing an additional 10,544 shares during the last quarter. 65.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hersha Hospitality Trust (HT) is a self-advised real estate investment trust in the hospitality sector, which owns and operates high quality upscale and lifestyle hotels in urban gateway markets and resort destinations. The Company's 49 hotels totaling 7,774 rooms are located in New York, Washington, DC, Boston, Philadelphia, South Florida and select markets on the West Coast.

