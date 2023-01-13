Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report issued on Thursday.

Hillenbrand Stock Up 1.0 %

HI stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $46.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 409,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,930. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $36.16 and a twelve month high of $53.54. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.09 and its 200 day moving average price is $43.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 1.43.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.02. Hillenbrand had a net margin of 7.10% and a return on equity of 23.68%. The company had revenue of $749.90 million during the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 4.25 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hillenbrand Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 124.3% during the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 763,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,281,000 after buying an additional 423,290 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 42.7% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 978,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,063,000 after buying an additional 292,538 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Hillenbrand by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 1,227,742 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,083,000 after buying an additional 203,713 shares during the period. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,710,000. Finally, GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Hillenbrand during the 2nd quarter worth about $6,947,000. Institutional investors own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, as well as offers equipment system design services; and provides screening and separating equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

