Hims & Hers Health (NYSE:HIMS) Hits New 1-Year High at $7.45

Hims & Hers Health, Inc. (NYSE:HIMS – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.45 and last traded at $7.44, with a volume of 27019 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $7.10.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $8.00 to $9.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $6.00 to $7.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Bank of America raised Hims & Hers Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $7.50 to $8.50 in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. Tigress Financial increased their target price on Hims & Hers Health from $11.00 to $12.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, SVB Leerink upgraded shares of Hims & Hers Health from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $8.50.

Hims & Hers Health Trading Up 4.6 %

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $6.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a PE ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 0.49.

Insider Activity at Hims & Hers Health

Hims & Hers Health ( NYSE:HIMS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.02. Hims & Hers Health had a negative net margin of 19.34% and a negative return on equity of 23.96%. The business had revenue of $144.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $130.32 million. Analysts expect that Hims & Hers Health, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 315,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Hims & Hers Health news, Director Lynne Chou O’keefe sold 10,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.72, for a total value of $67,495.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Soleil Boughton sold 4,837 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total transaction of $32,601.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 315,178 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,124,299.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 57,410 shares of company stock valued at $359,934 in the last quarter. Insiders own 35.22% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 1,827.4% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 6,414 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the third quarter worth approximately $51,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Hims & Hers Health by 70.2% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 3,933 shares in the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Hims & Hers Health in the second quarter worth approximately $62,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.60% of the company’s stock.

Hims & Hers Health Company Profile

Hims & Hers Health, Inc operates a multi-specialty telehealth platform that connects consumers to licensed healthcare professionals. The company offers a range of health and wellness products and services available to purchase on its websites and mobile application directly by customers. It also provides prescription medication on a recurring basis and ongoing care from healthcare providers; and over-the-counter drug and device products, cosmetics, and supplement products, primarily focusing on wellness, sexual health and wellness, skincare, and hair care.

