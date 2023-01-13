Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lessened its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,781 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 8,668 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $9,815,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HON. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 16.7% in the second quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 1,260 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.3% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,584 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the second quarter valued at about $844,000. First Financial Corp IN lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 3.1% in the third quarter. First Financial Corp IN now owns 6,443 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,076,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. Finally, Cullinan Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Honeywell International by 259.9% in the second quarter. Cullinan Associates Inc. now owns 9,693 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,685,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Trading Down 1.1 %

Honeywell International stock traded down $2.31 during trading on Friday, reaching $213.67. The company had a trading volume of 22,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,060,016. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.65, a PEG ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.24. Honeywell International Inc. has a 12-month low of $166.63 and a 12-month high of $221.89. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $213.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $195.03.

Insider Transactions at Honeywell International

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 27th. The conglomerate reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $8.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.08 billion. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.39% and a return on equity of 30.73%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,572,650.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Darius Adamczyk sold 40,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.20, for a total value of $8,557,824.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 170,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,090,067.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO George Koutsaftes sold 5,420 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.17, for a total transaction of $1,160,801.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,343 shares in the company, valued at $1,572,650.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 53,440 shares of company stock valued at $11,274,575. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HON has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group cut shares of Honeywell International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $220.00 to $193.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Honeywell International from $204.00 to $209.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International to $215.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $212.00 to $229.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $213.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Honeywell International has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $218.50.

Honeywell International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

