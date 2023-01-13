Hooked Protocol (HOOK) Price Hits $1.43 on Exchanges

Hooked Protocol (HOOK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 13th. One Hooked Protocol token can currently be purchased for approximately $1.43 or 0.00007571 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Hooked Protocol has a total market capitalization of $71.64 million and $37.35 million worth of Hooked Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Hooked Protocol has traded up 13% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hooked Protocol Profile

Hooked Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Hooked Protocol’s official website is hooked.io. Hooked Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hookedprotocol.

Hooked Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hooked Protocol (HOOK) is a cryptocurrency . Hooked Protocol has a current supply of 500,000,000 with 50,000,000 in circulation. The last known price of Hooked Protocol is 1.41770562 USD and is up 2.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 22 active market(s) with $38,934,047.96 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://hooked.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hooked Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hooked Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Hooked Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

