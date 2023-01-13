Hop Protocol 1-Day Volume Hits $99,163.67 (HOP)

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 5.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 13th. In the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 4.6% against the dollar. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $99,163.67 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0759 or 0.00000382 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Hop Protocol alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00003032 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0553 or 0.00000279 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0686 or 0.00000346 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 65.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $84.39 or 0.00426186 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000141 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000003 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,960.40 or 0.30102350 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $183.91 or 0.00928818 BTC.

About Hop Protocol

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official message board for Hop Protocol is hop.mirror.xyz. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official website is hop.exchange.

Buying and Selling Hop Protocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hop Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hop Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hop Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.