Hop Protocol (HOP) Price Tops $0.0725 on Exchanges

Hop Protocol (HOP) traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on January 12th. Hop Protocol has a market capitalization of $110.45 million and approximately $103,396.99 worth of Hop Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Hop Protocol token can currently be bought for about $0.0725 or 0.00000385 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Hop Protocol has traded up 3.1% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hop Protocol Profile

Hop Protocol’s launch date was May 5th, 2021. Hop Protocol’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. The official website for Hop Protocol is hop.exchange. Hop Protocol’s official Twitter account is @hopprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Hop Protocol’s official message board is hop.mirror.xyz.

Hop Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Hop is a scalable rollup-to-rollup general token bridge. It allows users to send tokens from one rollup to another almost immediately without having to wait for the rollup’s challenge period.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hop Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hop Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Hop Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

