Horizen (ZEN) One Day Trading Volume Tops $17.15 Million

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 7.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 13th. One Horizen coin can currently be bought for approximately $9.91 or 0.00049884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 16.6% against the US dollar. Horizen has a total market cap of $131.30 million and approximately $17.15 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $45.33 or 0.00228251 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00078312 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001916 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001100 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0447 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

ZEN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,253,775 coins. The official website for Horizen is www.horizen.io. Horizen’s official message board is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Horizen

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

