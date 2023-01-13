Horizen (ZEN) Trading 6.7% Higher This Week

Horizen (ZEN) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 12th. Horizen has a market capitalization of $121.87 million and approximately $15.87 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Horizen coin can currently be purchased for approximately $9.20 or 0.00048884 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded up 6.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $45.01 or 0.00239224 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.15 or 0.00080500 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00001156 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002400 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0414 or 0.00000220 BTC.

Horizen Coin Profile

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on May 1st, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 13,250,494 coins. The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Horizen’s official website is www.horizen.io. The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global. Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Horizen Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Horizen is an inclusive ecosystem where everyone is empowered and rewarded for their contributions. Horizen’s massively scalable platform enables businesses and developers to quickly and affordably create their own public or private blockchains utilizing the largest node network in the industry. Horizen’s Sidechain SDK provides all necessary components for easy and fast deployment of a fully customizable blockchain.Horizen's native cryptocurrency, ZEN, is a mineable PoW coin currently trading on exchanges including Bittrex, Binance, and Changelly. ZEN is integrated on major wallets including Horizen's flagship app, Sphere by Horizen, a multifunctional wallet that serves as an interface with most Horizen products and services.We use the APIs from https://explorer.horizen.io/ and https://zen.tokenview.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Horizen using one of the exchanges listed above.

