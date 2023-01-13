Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) shares shot up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $34.56 and last traded at $34.56. 2,864 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 45% from the average session volume of 1,970 shares. The stock had previously closed at $34.31.

Hoya Capital Housing ETF Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.48 and a 200 day moving average of $32.95.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hoya Capital Housing ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Hoya Capital Housing ETF stock. Pettee Investors Inc. increased its position in Hoya Capital Housing ETF (NYSEARCA:HOMZ – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 186,727 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares during the period. Hoya Capital Housing ETF accounts for 3.0% of Pettee Investors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Pettee Investors Inc. owned approximately 15.56% of Hoya Capital Housing ETF worth $5,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hoya Capital Housing ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.