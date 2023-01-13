Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.40.

Get Huntington Ingalls Industries alerts:

Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.6 %

Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $228.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.07 and a 200 day moving average of $229.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The aerospace company reported $3.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by ($0.09). Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.46% and a return on equity of 19.81%. The company had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.65 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Huntington Ingalls Industries will post 14.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.