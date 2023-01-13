Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a b rating to a c+ rating in a report on Tuesday, November 29th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries in a report on Monday, October 10th. They set an outperform rating and a $315.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $230.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $171.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Finally, Barclays raised shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $270.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $252.40.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Trading Up 0.6 %
Huntington Ingalls Industries stock opened at $228.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $231.07 and a 200 day moving average of $229.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90 and a beta of 0.62. Huntington Ingalls Industries has a 12-month low of $177.20 and a 12-month high of $260.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 25th were given a dividend of $1.24 per share. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.17%. This is an increase from Huntington Ingalls Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.18. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.52%.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Huntington Ingalls Industries
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2,750.0% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 114 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. purchased a new stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its holdings in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 138.9% in the 2nd quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 172 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 3rd quarter worth $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.63% of the company’s stock.
Huntington Ingalls Industries Company Profile
Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)
- Will Oil Stocks Once Again Lead The Market As Inflation Eases?
- Deere, Catepillar, PACCAR, Machinery Stocks You Need to Know
- 3 Small-Cap Biopharma Stocks that Could See Big Growth in 2023
- Optimism About Global Demand For Metals Boosts BHP, Other Miners
- Exxon Mobil Expects Earnings and Cash Flow to Grow
Receive News & Ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Huntington Ingalls Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.