Hutchinson Capital Management CA Raises Stock Position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Hutchinson Capital Management CA grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,044 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 408 shares during the period. Hutchinson Capital Management CA’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $381,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Walt Disney by 99.9% during the third quarter. Baltimore Washington Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 194,171 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $18,322,000 after purchasing an additional 97,013 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.5% during the third quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. now owns 137,037 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $12,927,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 19.5% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 33,586 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $3,168,000 after buying an additional 5,481 shares in the last quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walt Disney during the third quarter worth about $217,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. grew its position in shares of Walt Disney by 0.6% during the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 151,093 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $14,253,000 after buying an additional 943 shares in the last quarter. 62.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DIS. Macquarie lowered their price objective on Walt Disney from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $137.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $105.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Walt Disney from $144.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 30th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson raised Walt Disney from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Walt Disney presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $128.93.

NYSE:DIS opened at $99.81 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $93.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $100.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $182.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.03, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.00. The Walt Disney Company has a 1 year low of $84.07 and a 1 year high of $158.53.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 8th. The entertainment giant reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $20.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.10 billion. Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.96% and a net margin of 3.80%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces films under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

