i3 Energy (LON:I3E) Trading Up 1.4%

Shares of i3 Energy Plc (LON:I3E – Get Rating) were up 1.4% on Thursday . The company traded as high as GBX 21.90 ($0.27) and last traded at GBX 21.70 ($0.26). Approximately 2,862,862 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 25% from the average daily volume of 3,832,099 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 21.40 ($0.26).

i3 Energy Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.71, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.75. The firm has a market capitalization of £258.82 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 434.00. The business has a fifty day moving average of GBX 22.29 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 24.58.

i3 Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be paid a GBX 0.17 ($0.00) dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from i3 Energy’s previous dividend of $0.14. This represents a yield of 0.76%. i3 Energy’s payout ratio is 16.00%.

About i3 Energy

i3 Energy Plc, a holding company, engages in the development and production of oil and gas assets in the United Kingdom and Canada. The company owns a 100% interest in the 13/23c and 13/23d blocks of Liberator oil field; and 13/23c-10 well in the Serenity oil field. It also owns working interest in Central Alberta, Wapiti / Elmworth, Simonette, and the Clearwater play properties.

