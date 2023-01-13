IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG) Price Target Raised to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

IAMGOLD (TSE:IMG – Get Rating) (NYSE:IAG) had its target price boosted by equities research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has a “sector perform” rating on the mining company’s stock. National Bankshares’ price objective suggests a potential upside of 7.82% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on IMG. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.30 to C$3.15 in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. TD Securities raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$3.25 to C$4.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded IAMGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$2.50 to C$3.25 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Bank of America raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.10 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Cormark raised their target price on IAMGOLD from C$2.50 to C$3.75 in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$3.20.

IAMGOLD stock traded up C$0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting C$3.71. The stock had a trading volume of 1,243,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,610,517. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$2.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$2.15. The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.78 billion and a PE ratio of -5.45. IAMGOLD has a 12 month low of C$1.27 and a 12 month high of C$4.74. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 41.74.

IAMGOLD ( TSE:IMG Get Rating ) (NYSE:IAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The mining company reported C($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C($0.03) by C($0.01). The company had revenue of C$447.95 million during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that IAMGOLD will post -0.01 EPS for the current year.

IAMGOLD Corporation, through its subsidiaries, explores, develops, and operates gold mining properties in North America, South America, and West Africa. The company owns interests in the Rosebel mine located in Suriname, South America; the Essakane mine situated in Burkina Faso and Boto gold project located in Senegal, West Africa; and Westwood mine, covers an area of 1,925 hectare and located in Quebec and the Côté gold project, which covers an area of 586 square kilometer located in Ontario, Canada.

