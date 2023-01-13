iExec RLC Hits Market Cap of $126.81 Million (RLC)

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on January 13th. iExec RLC has a market cap of $126.81 million and approximately $27.02 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for approximately $1.57 or 0.00008089 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 26.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.19 or 0.00011338 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.40 or 0.00033064 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.29 or 0.00042820 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000891 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005154 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018321 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44.66 or 0.00230784 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003355 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000098 BTC.

About iExec RLC

iExec RLC (RLC) is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling iExec RLC

