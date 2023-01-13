iExec RLC (RLC) Market Capitalization Hits $122.41 Million

iExec RLC (RLC) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 13th. One iExec RLC token can now be purchased for $1.51 or 0.00007985 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, iExec RLC has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. iExec RLC has a market cap of $122.41 million and $31.15 million worth of iExec RLC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.18 or 0.00011528 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00033779 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00041878 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00005151 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 18% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000851 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.45 or 0.00018230 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.28 or 0.00234001 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000114 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003433 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000099 BTC.

iExec RLC Profile

iExec RLC is a token. It was first traded on January 10th, 2017. iExec RLC’s total supply is 86,999,785 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,999,785 tokens. iExec RLC’s official Twitter account is @iex_ec and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for iExec RLC is iex.ec. iExec RLC’s official message board is medium.com/iex-ec. The Reddit community for iExec RLC is https://reddit.com/r/iexec and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

iExec RLC Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “iExec RLC (RLC) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. iExec RLC has a current supply of 86,999,784.9868455 with 80,999,784.9868455 in circulation. The last known price of iExec RLC is 1.51012974 USD and is up 6.48 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 84 active market(s) with $26,958,309.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://iex.ec/.”

