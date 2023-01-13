Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT) Announces $0.01 Quarterly Dividend

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust (NASDAQ:ILPT – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, January 12th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.01 per share on Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 20th.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 19.8% per year over the last three years. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a payout ratio of 11.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Industrial Logistics Properties Trust to earn $0.93 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.04 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 4.3%.

Get Industrial Logistics Properties Trust alerts:

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Price Performance

Shares of ILPT opened at $4.12 on Friday. Industrial Logistics Properties Trust has a 52-week low of $3.05 and a 52-week high of $25.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 2.62. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.67. The firm has a market cap of $270.14 million, a PE ratio of -2.03 and a beta of 1.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Industrial Logistics Properties Trust

Separately, B. Riley dropped their price target on Industrial Logistics Properties Trust from $13.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, October 28th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 88.7% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 2,329 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust by 198.9% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $55,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $56,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Industrial Logistics Properties Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $67,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ILPT is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, that owns and leases industrial and logistics properties throughout the United States. ILPT is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, MA.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Industrial Logistics Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.